FromSoftware is not currently exploring Elden Ring 2

Considering the immense success of Elden Ring and its Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, you have to wonder if FromSoftware will focus on more adventures in the IP, perhaps in a dedicated sequel. If you have been hoping that the Japanese powerhouse studio will offer more Elden Ring in the future, you should probably settle your expectations however, as has been affirmed in a recent interview at the PlayStation Partner Awards 2024 Japan Asia, as reported on by IGN Japan.

FromSoftware's president and Elden Ring game director Hidetaka Miyazaki stated: "We're not really considering developments such as an Elden Ring 2." This doesn't mean that Elden Ring is done for some time being however, as the famed developer also added there is a chance that they expand the IP "in some form in the future."

Granted, this isn't really a huge change for FromSoftware, as despite the success of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Bloodborne, neither games have received any sequels to date. In fact, it's only really Demon's/Dark Souls and Armored Core as series that have expanded beyond their initial instalment, with fans even having to wait over a decade between last year's Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon and the fifth instalment that launched in 2012.

Are you still hoping for more Elden Ring?