FromSoftware is giving its employees a 12% raise

As a lot of recent gaming news has surrounded layoffs and companies shutting down, it's always a pleasant surprise to see the talented folk who make the projects we love being rewarded for their efforts.

This is the case for FromSoftware, as the Japanese developer has announced in a press release that it will be increasing the salaries of its employees by 11.8% starting from April 2025. This is on top of upping the base graduate salary from 260,000 yen to 300,000 yen (approximately £1,348 up to £1,555).

Speaking about this decision, FromSoftware's president Hidetaka Miyazaki states: "we strive to make games that convey emotion, create value, and inspire joy. To this end, we are working towards stable income and a rewarding work environment where our employees can apply themselves to development. The increase in base and starting salaries is one implementation of this policy."