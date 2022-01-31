FromSoftware expects more people to beat Elden Ring

HQ

We're only a few weeks away from the official launch of FromSoftware's highly anticipated action-RPG, Elden Ring, a game that for a lot of people might just be their most anticipated title of the year.

With launch coming up soon, the question as to how the open world nature of the game will affect its difficulty has been a talking point, and as part of a recent PlayStation Blog post, game director, Hidetaka Miyazaki has touched on the matter, and how Elden Ring might just be a more accessible game for new or less versed FromSoftware fans.

"In Elden Ring, we have not intentionally tried to lower the game's difficulty, but I think more players will finish it this time. As I mentioned, the player's level of freedom to progress through the world or return to a challenge later are all elements that I feel will help people get through the game at a more leisurely pace. Also, there isn't a focus on pure action. The player has more agency to dictate their approach against, for example, the field bosses in the overworld and how they utilize stealth in various situations. We've even reduced the number of hoops that you have to jump through to enjoy it in multiplayer. So we hope the players embrace that idea of receiving help from others. And we feel like the overall clear rate will go up this time because of these things."

What is your take on the challenge of FromSoftware games?