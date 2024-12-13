FromSoftware expands The Lands Between with Elden Ring: NightReign

For those of you who were hoping that Shadow of the Erdtree wasn't the final farewell to Elden Ring and The Lands Between, FromSoftware has unveiled one of its various projects that has been rumoured for weeks now.

It's Elden Ring: NightReign, which they announced at The Game Awards, will be a co-op multiplayer action-survival experience. At the moment there are few details about the storyline, but a couple of months ago Bandai Namco registered the name NightReign in Japan, and that name could relate to the Sacred Lands of the Night where Nokron, the Eternal City, stands.

It's still a while before we know more about Elden Ring: NightReign, but you can check out the teaser trailer below.