      Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

      FromSoftware clarifies how long it takes to beat Armored Core VI

      The 50-60 hour dream might not be as real as we'd have hoped.

      FromSoftware have clarified that just working to beat the main story will take you 20 hours in Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, and you'll only hit 50 hours if you want to do everything.

      Yesterday was a huge day for Armored Core fans, as we got some in-depth looks at the latest game in the franchise. Media and YouTubers (including us) got to mess around with the mech action title. Fextralife reported that it took 3 hours to beat 11 missions, and due to them believing there's over 100 missions in the game, many are saying it will take 50-60 hours to beat the main story.

      In our interview with game director Masaru Yamamura, we got some clarification on this. Yamamura said: "If we're talking just purely for the first time through the main campaign, and that's it, we'd estimate about 20 hours. However, if you're someone who likes to really tinker a lot with assembly, do the arena missions, do the online modes as well, you may end up spending 50 hours or more in your first playthrough."

      This makes more sense considering the linear style of the game, but for those who want to go in-depth in all the systems of Armored Core VI, you can still live the 50-60 hour dream. Of course, with multiple playthroughs, we reckon you can easily stuff 100 hours into this game, but just not on your first run through of the main story.

      Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

