From the World of John Wick: Ballerina's latest trailer offers flamethrowers and plenty of action

HQ

While Lionsgate seems to still be very focussed on continuing the story of John Wick with yet another numbered mainline instalment (somehow...), the immediate future will instead see the franchise expand with another spinoff. This won't be a limited television series like Continental, but instead a major theatrical effort that stars Ana de Armas in the leading role, and even sees Keanu Reeves' Baba Yaga making a brief appearance too.

Coming to cinemas from June 7, From the World of John Wick: Ballerina revolves around Armas' character Eve, who is an assassin trained in the Ruska Roma ways, and who is now out for revenge following her father being murdered.

Needless to say, with this being a John Wick production, it offers plenty of violent action and well-choreographed combat, and the latest trailer just goes an extra step to prove that. It even heats things up further by focussing even more on flamethrowers, by offering a fire and ice theme. Check it out below.

Will you be watching Ballerina in cinemas?