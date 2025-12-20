From The Last Airbender to Shadow of the Colossus: The God Slayer Interview

HQ

After our short preview session with The God Slayer, we had more than a few questions to ask the people at Pathea Games. Unfortunately, the recording of the Discord session didn't make it, but the lovely people at Pathea and those representing the company helped us out by holding a mini interview about the game, which you can read in full below. We spoke with Ivan Karadzhov, Senior Marketing & PR Manager at Pathea Games. Ivan isn't just hyping up the game as it's his job (I mean he is but you get the point), as he's been with the project since day one, and has some brilliant insider knowledge about The God Slayer.

Q: What inspirations did you draw from the world and why was now the time to make The God Slayer?

Karadzhov: The God Slayer is a big departure from what Pathea is known for, which is the My Time series. But the My Times series were open world RPGs. So in a sense, The God Slayer is based on the culmination of our experiences gained from making the My Time games.

After making light and happy games for so long, our team wanted to try something more mature, something darker. Like, the My Time series has been great for us - it's something we love working on as a studio, but there are limitations to what we can do for storytelling because it has to have a good ending. We technically can't kill anybody in the game. We tried that before and people got mad, and we actually had to go back and save that character.

So when we sat down to think about what we want to do next, most of our developers said they wanted to try something bigger with deeper storytelling. And we thought, okay, if we're going to do a more mature game, we might as well pick a direction that no one else is doing. We looked around and there's very little Asian steampunk fantasy set in open worlds. So we said, let's bring something unique.

This is an ad:

We took the aesthetics of the Ming dynasty and imagined what it would look like a few hundred years later if they developed steam technology. And honestly, when we went online to find references for Asian steampunk designs, there was nothing. So it's been challenging, but from a developer point of view, you really live for trying to make worlds that no one's done before - something people will appreciate and enjoy for the first time ever.

HQ

Q: Other games that have you take down deities or beings with immense power often portray you as removing something key from the world i.e. Shadow of the Colossus. How does this game portray the weight of killing gods?

Karadzhov: That's a really good question. So in our story, the celestials - these god-like beings - they created the human world and all the living things in it so they could cultivate Qi energy from the human population to maintain their eternal lives. But humans being humans decided they wanted to use this Qi energy for themselves, manifesting it into elemental powers. They were called the Elemancers.

This is an ad:

The celestials weren't very happy about that, so they got upset and wanted to make an example. They conquered the Zhou kingdom - the strongest in the lands. The king and many of the kingdom's Elemancers were hunted down and killed. That day was remembered as the Godfall. Our protagonist and his entire family was slain by celestials during that event.

So he's driven by this emotion of saving the people of the world and also angered by the devastation of his family being killed. The way we see it, the celestials aren't benevolent gods - they're basically using humanity as a resource, as a farm for Qi energy. So when you kill them, you're not removing something sacred from the world. You're liberating people from beings that see them as cattle.

The game is structured around different chapters, and most chapters end with you having to kill a celestial - that's the bottleneck. When you beat a celestial, the world reacts to that. New stories come online. It's like the society changes along with your actions. So there is weight to it, but the weight is about justice and retribution rather than loss.

HQ

Q: We fight with different elements in The God Slayer, can we build our character to specialise in one element in combat and outside of combat how does the protagonist you build affect the world around them?

Karadzhov: So we have five elements - fire, water, earth, metal, and wood - and you can mix and match them. The whole idea is that you can create your own martial arts style, your own combos in a DIY-style system. Things really work as you'd expect from the elements. Like if you see water, you can use your fire element on that water and it will evaporate and turn into steam. You can create a tornado from water, then use your earth element to create rocks and smash enemies. There's a lot of different ways to interact with the elemental powers.

The player can decide which element they want to focus on. You can specialize in one element if you want, or you can balance them out. Of course, from a game design perspective, we'd like players to experiment with mixing and matching because that's where it really shines - whatever you expect should happen, most likely will happen if you combine different elements. At first, we even thought about having complete physics-based elements - like you could dig a hole in the ground and fill it with actual volumetric water and enemies would just drown. But our programmers told us that would be pretty hard to optimize for all the different platforms, so we backed off that idea.

But yeah, the elemental combat is the core that brings everything together. You can interact with the world, you can interact with characters, you can interact with objects using these powers. Outside of combat, the side quests have multiple approaches. For example, you can use your elemental powers to set a fire somewhere as a distraction, or you can use them to solve environmental puzzles. If you've gathered enough resources from exploring, you might be able to bribe characters or find alternative solutions. So the player has a lot of choice in how they want to approach situations.

Q: How do you balance there being a great spectacle and great gameplay?

Karadzhov: That's been one of our biggest focuses. We actually started our own motion capture studio just for this game, and we brought in a team of martial artists to guide us. A lot of times we'll go down to the motion capture studio and be like, "Okay, let's do a one versus five. How are we going to do this? How does the camera work?"

We watched a lot of Jackie Chan, Jet Li, 80s Honk Kong fighting art movies because, you know, the flow of it is important. In real life, if you're fighting five against one, you lose every time because everybody gangs up on you. But in movies, they focus and pull the camera in so you only see the one-on-one, and you don't worry about the four other guys standing around doing nothing. They're just standing there until the camera pulls over. So we learned a lot about keeping it cinematic - that's where the spectacle comes from.

It's really important for us to just get the fighting style right. So we also looked at a lot of different games like Spider-Man, Batman, Shifu, the Last Air Bender the cartoon as well as the live action Netflix series. So, we we took in a lot of different inspirations from a lot of different sources, but what we wanted was a martial arts game, but it's got those elemental powers that you can use and interact with. We wanted to make sure the combat has that flow, that rhythm.

Additionally, when we set out to make this game, we wanted two modes. The story mode is going to be aimed at the general fantasy crowd - it's not going to be super hard. We're going to allow you to get hit, have fun, button smash, and you're going to get cool results. You can still win the game. For players who want more of a test, there will also be a challenge mode where enemies hit much harder and punish mistakes, so you really have to engage with the full depth of the combat system. The spectacle has to be there for everyone, but the challenge level is adjustable.

The God Slayer is currently in development.