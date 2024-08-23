From the developers of Sniper Elite comes Atomfall in March 2025

HQ

Rebellion is mostly known from their Sniper Elite series, but in March 2025 we get to enjoy a post-apocalyptic game called Atomfall. And it's a game inspired by true events.

"Windscale fire" was an accident in 1957, and it was UK's most serious nuclear power accident in history. Windscale nuclear reactor facility and plutonium-production plant is located in northwestern England. The game Atomfall takes place five years after that Windscale nuclear accident.

Quarantine zone has become a permanent thing, and weird things are happening. The player must "scavenge, craft, barter, fight and talk" his or her way through a British countryside. We need to be ready for "bizarre characters, mysticism, cults, and rogue government agencies".

Atomfall was first revealed back in June during Xbox Games Showcase, but now we have a window for the game's release.

Atomfall is a first person single player game coming to PC, Xbox and Playstation, and also on Xbox Game Pass.

