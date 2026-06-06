From the creators of Camper Van: Make it Home comes Book Nook, their next cosy title

Following the launch exactly a year ago of Camper Van: Make it Home, the simulator where you customised a camper van to head out into the countryside, the Spanish studio based in Málaga, Malapata Studio, is back with another laid-back offering of decoration and customisation. It's called Book Nook, a game where you can build your own decorative little book nook.

Bit by bit, without rushing or feeling pressured, pick up each piece and place it carefully until you feel that satisfying 'click' when everything falls into place. The Steam page is now live, and Book Nook has released a demo so you can try it out right away. Brilliant, don't you think?

For now, only the PC release has been confirmed, but it seems more platforms are on the way. Stay tuned if you want to find out more!

Book Nook image gallery