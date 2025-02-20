From president to dictator: Zelensky urges United States pragmatism amid Trump's harsh criticism

HQ

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has responded to Donald Trump's blunt remarks labeling him a dictator by calling for unity in Ukraine and Europe while urging the United States to remain pragmatic.

Trump has alarmed European allies by holding initial peace talks with Russia without consulting Kyiv, pushing for a rapid resolution to the war. Meanwhile, reports suggest that the Trump administration is working on an expedited minerals deal with Ukraine, though security guarantees remain a sticking point.

As tensions mount, European nations are considering a peacekeeping force, a move condemned by the Kremlin but cautiously welcomed by Zelensky. The situation underscores the rapidly shifting dynamics of Western policy toward Ukraine, forcing its leaders to navigate an uncertain diplomatic landscape.