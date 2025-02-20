From president to dictator: Trump turns on Zelensky overnight

HQ

In a striking escalation of rhetoric, President Donald Trump launched a series of attacks on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, accusing him of being a "dictator without elections" and blaming him of coercing the United States into investing hundreds of billions of dollars "to go into a War that couldn't be won."

The remarks came after Zelensky recent comments calling out Trump for being caught in Russian disinformation bubble. Trump's harsh comments, made in a Truth Social post and reinforced during a speech in Miami, signal growing frustration with Zelensky's handling of the war.

The public feud has raised questions about Trump's future approach to Ukraine and how it might influence ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the conflict. For now, it remains to be seen how these tensions will impact Ukraine's war strategy and its relationships with key allies, including the United States.