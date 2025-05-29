From Kung Fury to Dragonlord - Sandberg's new film project takes shape

HQ

King Fury 2 may be in limbo, and the risk is imminent that the film will never be released. But its creator, David Sandberg, is fighting on and has now advertised his next project - Dragonlord!

A film he describes as "a crazy mix" of different genres and styles, Sandberg himself plans to play the titular Dragonlord. A cruel man forced into an action-packed adventure when his best mate, a T-Rex named Blaze Falcon, is kidnapped by the evil Dreadmancer.

The film promises a world where dinosaurs, robots and magic coexist, with a tone reminiscent of Kung Fury but with a unique twist. Sandberg cites influences from He-Man, Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, Mad Max and Ninja Turtles, hinting at a film filled with action, humour and (of course) buckets of nostalgia.

Production is still in the early stages but it sure sounds cool, don't you think?