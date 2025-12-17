"From heaven to hell" documentary chronicles Jorge Martín's MotoGP season, he "was sure he was going to die"

HQ

Jorge Martín became MotoGP champion last year, but 2025 has been awful, following a series of serious crashes, injuries that came close of being fatal, and disagreements with his new team, Aprilia.

Thankfully, he ended on a hopeful note: Martín missed more than half of the races this year, but was available in the last race: he did not finish out of precaution, but was able to end the season on the bike and was greeted with a warm applause by his team when he retired, having solved their problems (Martín said he would leave the team after just one year and Aprilia threatened to sue him, but they eventually worked it out).

Now, a 30-minute documentary posted on MotoGP website, titled "From heaven to hell", chronicles Martíns difficult season, where his girlfriend, María Monfot, says that Martín told her that "she was sure he was going to die" after his accident at the Qatar GP on April 14, where he suffered pneumothorax and broke eleven several.

In the documentary, he also revealed that Honda wanted to make an offer, but Massimo Rivola, Aprilia CEO, said that "I'm sorry, but we're not letting you go".

You can watch the documentary "From heaven to hell" here.