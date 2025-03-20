From Greenland to eggs: United States seeks Danish help amid avian flu crisis

HQ

Beneath the fluorescent glare of a warehouse, a Danish worker stacks cartons of unrefrigerated eggs. Meanwhile, the United States, while fixated on claiming Greenland's icy expanse, scrambles to fill its own empty shelves.

With avian flu decimating American poultry farms and prices soaring to nearly $6 a dozen, the Trump administration, while maintaining threats of annexation and tariffs, has pivoted to an urgent request: eggs, and lots of them.

Denmark's poultry sector, cautious but cooperative, eyes logistical hurdles like differing hygiene standards and Easter demand spikes, while United States officials quietly hope European imports might temper domestic panic.

As the United States navigates a labyrinth of clashing priorities, America's hunger for affordable eggs versus its penchant for geopolitical brinkmanship, the outcome hinges on fragile supply chains, diplomatic finesse, and the whims of a virus that shows no mercy.