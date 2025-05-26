From Dust wins Immersive Competition award at the 78th Cannes Film Festival

HQ

During the past week and a half, the prestigious Cannes Film Festival was held in the southern French city. One of the most eye-catching and cutting-edge categories is the award for Best Immersive Work, a parallel section that recognises projects with interactive capabilities, where the audience plays a fundamental role, or which angle is immersive and atmospheric, taking advantage of new technologies, transcending the more traditional flat cinema.

This year's jury decided to award the prize to From Dust, created by Michel van der Aa. A work that, according to them, has had the capacity to take into account and involve its audience without affecting its narrative and artistic value.

Luc Jacquet, president of the jury, declared that ''the Immersive Competition is about creating a space for new forms of storytelling.... We see it as a step forward in the recognition of immersive creation as a distinct and evolving art form''. This year's jury, as we reported earlier, included the Japanese video game creator Tetsuya Mizuguchi, "father" of Rez, Meteos, Lumines, and Tetris Effect. His presence, together with that of Hideo Kojima at the Marché du Film, gave this 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival a video game makeover.

Michel van der Aa, director of From Dust, said that this category shows the festival's commitment to this type of entertainment, and that ''this honours the creators who are not only redefining the future of storytelling, but also shaping the way we experience art''.

The "almost" of Fillos do vento: A rapa, by Brais Revaldería

One of the most outstanding projects was the Galician Fillos do vento: A rapa, a tribute to the ritual of the wild horses in Sabucedo with an ecological message. Although this projection on three walls was in several bets for the grand prize, Revaldería and his New York studio 100 Sutton will have to make do with the great sensations they left the audience with and try their luck in subsequent editions. Also commenting on the Cannes Film Festival's Immersive Competition initiative, Brais told Gamereactor the following in our exclusive interview:

"I think it's very necessary. At the end of the day, traditional cinema is great. We have all this story about fantastic films, but I think it has to evolve in a way because the audience is not engaging like it used to. The cinemas are not doing as well as they did a few years ago. So I think it has to evolve, and we have to find other ways to communicate. And this is, for example, a hybrid between a documentary and an immersive experience at the end that we try to find another way to tell the story. I think it's great that festivals are doing this, taking these steps towards it and finding new ways of expression, because we don't know what's coming in a few years, right? Someone might find the right way to really connect with people, and then we'll probably all try to follow that."

HQ

The 9 experiences that competed at the Cannes Film Festival Immersive Competition



Beyond The Vivid Unknown



Fillos do Vento: A Rapa



From Dust



In the Current of Being



Lacuna



Lili



tAxI



La Maison de Poupée



La Fille Qui Explose VR



All the projects, together with the audience, sought to intertwine interactive technological worlds with emotions. This second edition was held at the luxurious Carlton Hotel in Cannes, transformed for the occasion. This year's selection included seven other out-of-competition works.