HQ

A bow in one hand, a rifle in the other. That is the shocking transformation of a Ukrainian symphony musician who traded velvet concert halls for the brutal reality of war. Known by his call sign "Musician," this former violinist of a prestigious orchestra is now part of Ukraine's feared special unit "Brotherhood" under the GUR of the Ministry of Defense.

Once dreaming of tours in Mexico and standing ovations beneath glittering chandeliers, Musician now navigates minefields and raids with the same precision he once applied to Vivaldi and Tchaikovsky. For him, the battlefield has become the new stage, and every mission is a performance where mistakes mean death, as he says in a new interview.

Crimea is not just a military target for him: it's personal. As a boy, he spent summers in Sudak, climbing the Genoese Fortress and waking up to the dazzling Crimean sunrise. That all vanished when Russian troops seized the peninsula. He was just 14 when his parents told him they could never return. "It's dangerous. Russian soldiers are there," they warned.

That's when the violinist's paradise became a forbidden memory. Years later, in 2023, fate brought him back. But this time, not as a tourist. As part of one of Ukraine's first daring maritime raids on Crimea, he set foot again on the soil of his childhood, this time armed, determined, and sending a message: "We will still enter Crimea."

In peacetime, his ear was tuned to symphonies. In wartime, it became his secret weapon. He can detect what others miss, the hum of a drone, the whisper of enemy movement, turning sound itself into a tactical advantage. His comrades call it instinct. He calls it music. "What the guys might not hear, you hear there," he says.

For now, Musician plays a different tune. His story is a chilling reminder that when Russia invaded, Ukraine didn't just send soldiers to the front: it sent poets, painters, teachers, and yes, violinists. And even though his violin gathers dust, the dream remains alive. One day, he says, he will return with his family to a free Crimea. One day, he'll play the violin again.