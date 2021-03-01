Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
The Sinking City

Frogwares urges fans not to purchase The Sinking City on Steam

The horror title recently returned to the platform after being pulled due to a legal dispute.

After being caught in the midst of a legal dispute, The Sinking City was pulled from digital storefronts last August and was made unable to purchase for fans. The horror title has recently returned to Steam, but developer Frogware has urged fans not to purchase this particular version.

Posting on Twitter, Frogwares said:"Frogwares has not created the version of @TheSinkingCity that is today on sale on @Steam. We do not recommend the purchase of this version. More news soon."

The situation around The Sinking City, as you can tell, is still pretty messy. Developer Frogwares previously alleged that publisher BigBen Interactive and Nacon withheld at least €1 million and falsely implied the ownership of the IP. This legal battle commenced in August 2019 and is still very much ongoing, as there has yet to be a resolution.

The Sinking City

Thanks, IGN.

