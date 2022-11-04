Frogwares shows Sherlock Holmes taking on Cthulhu in The Awakened

HQ

As the holiday season approaches, it's a time for celebration and good thoughts, but let's not forget that in many parts of the world peace and security are still a luxury commodity, as is the case for the Ukrainian population. The new escalation of shelling of the population by Russia is part of the daily routine of the citizens, but even in the midst of such horror, people are struggling to move on, as is the case of Frogwares.

The Kiev-based studio has been active since the conflict began, though unsurprisingly with no end of difficulties to continue its work with Sherlock Holmes The Awakened. A game so different in plot from its predecessors that it is undoubtedly representative of the strange situation in which its creators find themselves. Nevertheless, and despite the bombings, power cuts and precarious internet connection, they have managed to keep going, and in fact they have just released a trailer with a first glimpse of its gameplay.

In this horror adventure between Sherlock and Cthulhu, Sherlock Holmes and John Watson face a chilling case that will shatter their psyches and unite and mark them forever. What seems like a simple case of a missing person quickly turns into a web of conspiracies by a nefarious cult that worships the god Cthulhu and tries to carry out an ancient prophecy.

Frogwares inform us that, despite the war, they hope to release the game between February and March 2023 on all platforms. You can see some new screenshots below as well.