Frogwares shares the PC specs and the pricing for The Sinking City 2

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Ukrainian developer Frogwares has been steadily sharing more and more information about the upcoming survival horror project, The Sinking City 2, as of late. Recently, the firm launch date was presented, with this now around six weeks away and planned for August 18, but this information also came after we had a chance to go hands-on with the anticipated title too.

Now, Frogwares has tons of new information to present to its fans, namely in the form of the PC specs for the game, the pricing for the various editions, and also what the different editions offer fans.

For one, we're told the Standard Edition will clock in at $49.99, while the Deluxe Edition will come in at $54.99, and the Premium Edition at $59.99. In terms of what these three options include, see below.



Standard Edition - Base game, Chthonic Arsenal pack - $49.99



Deluxe Edition - Base game, Chthonic Arsenal pack, and The Arkham Field Kit - $54.99



Premium Edition - Base game, Chthonic Arsenal pack, The Arkham Field Kit, Holloway Manor, and 24-hour advanced access - $59.99



Lastly, pre-orders for The Sinking City 2 are now open.

As for the PC specs for The Sinking City 2, we're told the game will require a 64-bit processor and operating system, Windows 11 x64, DirectX Version 12, plus 70 GB of SSD space regardless of whether you are playing on Minimum or Recommended options. The two specs differ in the following ways.

MINIMUM:



Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system



OS: Windows 11 x64



PROCESSOR: Intel Core i7-8700K | AMD Ryzen 5 3600X



MEMORY: 16 GB RAM



GRAPHICS: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 | AMD RX 5700, 8GB



VRAM DIRECTX: Version 12



STORAGE: 70 GB available space, SSD required.



ADDITIONAL NOTES: Targeting 1080p \ 30fps on Low preset. The listed specifications were evaluated using TSR and comparable technologies.



RECOMMENDED:



Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system



OS: Windows 11 x64



PROCESSOR: Core i5-14600K | AMD Ryzen 5 7600X



MEMORY: 32 GB RAM



GRAPHICS: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti | AMD RX7900XT, 12GB VRAM



DIRECTX: Version 12



STORAGE: 70 GB available space, SSD required.



ADDITIONAL NOTES: Targeting 1440p \ 60fps on Balanced preset. Using TSR and comparable technologies should further improve performance.



With this being the case, will your PC be able to run The Sinking City 2?