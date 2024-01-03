Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Sinking City

Frogwares is now the sole publisher of The Sinking City

A new version of the game is coming to celebrate the end of a long legal battle.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

After a long legal battle against Nacon for the rights to The Sinking City, the former is now the sole publisher of the Lovecraftian game.

Wanting to put the whole ordeal behind them, Frogwares sent out a message to fans over on Twitter/X, explaining that a new version of the game will be released, and what this means for existing owners of The Sinking City.

In short, the old version of the game will not be compatible with the new version. If you have an ongoing playthrough, you'll have the option to launch the older version of The Sinking City, but it will only be available until the 28th of February, so act fast if you want to wrap up your adventures.

The Sinking City

Related texts

0
The Sinking CityScore

The Sinking City
REVIEW. Written by Lisa Dahlgren

"Despite its flaws, the world Frogwares has created is intriguing and the narrative pulls the player in masterfully."



Loading next content