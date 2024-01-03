Frogwares is now the sole publisher of The Sinking City

HQ

After a long legal battle against Nacon for the rights to The Sinking City, the former is now the sole publisher of the Lovecraftian game.

Wanting to put the whole ordeal behind them, Frogwares sent out a message to fans over on Twitter/X, explaining that a new version of the game will be released, and what this means for existing owners of The Sinking City.

In short, the old version of the game will not be compatible with the new version. If you have an ongoing playthrough, you'll have the option to launch the older version of The Sinking City, but it will only be available until the 28th of February, so act fast if you want to wrap up your adventures.