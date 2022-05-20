Frogwares has announced that it's working on its next game

HQ

Following the invasion of Ukraine, the Ukrainian developer Frogwares has had to adapt to a vastly different way of life. This has meant having to scrap the Xbox One release of Sherlock Holmes Chapter One, and also having to figure out how to continue producing video games in a country at war. But regardless of this, the developer has now announced the next title it is working on, and has made this announcement by sharing some concept art as well as its working title: Project Palianytsia.

The game is said to be a "mix of eldritch horror coupled with Victorian-era mystery," and is tailored for fans of The Sinking City and the Sherlock Holmes series by the studio.

As this is simply an announcement of the project, we're told to expect a full reveal this summer, wherein we'll get to learn more about the game. Until that time however, Frogwares has released a statement alongside the press release about the project.

"We can now officially reveal that we are working on a new game, codenamed "Palianytsia". It's a horror and mystery experience that fans of both The Sinking City and Sherlock Holmes should like. We'll make a proper announcement soon, but for now, we have a few early concept pieces to share with you.

To be frank, "Palianytsia" is not the project we had originally planned on doing next, but with the war taking place, we needed to re-evaluate everything. It is a bit more streamlined than our latest open-world titles but it's a game we are sure we can deliver under these extreme circumstances."

Take a look at the concept art below.