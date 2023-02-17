Frogwares forced to delay Sherlock Holmes The Awakened

HQ

In an announcement via the game's Twitter account, developer Frogwares has made the hard decision to delay the release of Sherlock Holmes The Awakened.

The upcoming third-person mystery title, which will see the famous detective grapple with Lovecraftian horrors, was originally set to be released in late February or early March.

Frogwares said: "Despite our best efforts to meet our February / early March release window, near-daily power outages and missile attacks have forced us to replan everything.

"Therefore, we decided to delay the game by a few weeks, moving it to late March / April 2023."

Additionally, a post has been made on the game's Steam page, talking about the matter further.

In it, Frogwares said: "Initially we were aiming to release our game in a February / early March release window.

"Unfortunately, the relentless strikes on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine have forced us to work around continual blackouts and redo the entire production pipeline."

The developer continued: "But we'll do our best and push on as much as we can. Once we feel we are maybe a month away from release, we'll be able to announce our exact release date.

"Thank you very much for your understanding and support! We'll talk soon!"

We recently previewed Sherlock Holmes The Awakened. Be sure to catch our opinions on the game here.