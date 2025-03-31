Frogwares announces The Sinking City Remastered, will launch as free upgrade for all owners of the original game

A short while ago, we got to tell you all about The Sinking City 2 once again, a survival horror sequel coming from the Ukrainian team over at Frogwares. At that time, we noted that the game was set to feature a Kickstarter campaign to help fund and ensure that development proceeds as planned, and that the campaign also had a slate of stretch goals in case it overcame its initially planned €100,000 goal. It has done that and then some.

In fact, the Kickstarter has now surpassed 400% its original aim, and this means that Frogwares is committing to several stretch efforts. One of these is a direct remaster of the original game, The Sinking City. This will be an upgraded version, built in Unreal Engine 5 (up from Unreal Engine 4 originally), and boasting a slate of new features as well. Oh, and also a free upgrade path for all owners of the 2019 title.

Known as The Sinking City Remastered, it's mentioned that this version will be launching on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, and that it will have UE5-powered lighting, enhanced locations with additional levels of detail and objects, 4K textures and better reflections, a new Photo Mode, and support for DLSS, FSR, and TSR upscaling too. The upgrade path also means that fans can jump between the last-gen original and this improved one without needing to spend a dime. You can see some images from The Sinking City Remastered below.

Otherwise, Frogwares has utilised this announcement to note that The Sinking City 2's Kickstarter is almost at its conclusion and that a handful of stretch goals remain. The next will revolve around a new monster being added to the game.