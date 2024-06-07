Frogun universe expands with Frogun Encore, a stand-alone expansion and sequel

If you followed the Guerrilla Collective event yesterday afternoon, you probably saw dozens of different games and had little time to savour each of them. Don't worry, because that's what we're here to collect all the information about the titles, big and small, that will be announced during this magical week for videogames.

One of the titles that appeared yesterday is almost an extended version of the original. Frogun Encore is defined as an expansion/sequel to Frogun where the original protagonists Renata and Jake once again travel the world to prevent the return of the evil Beelzebub.

Frogun Encore will be available as a standalone adventure on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch on June 25th. Check out the trailer below and let us know what you think.