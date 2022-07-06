Frogun is coming to all platforms this August

It has just been revealed by publisher Top Hat Studios Inc. and developer Molegato that the old-school platformer inspired by games from the PlayStation 1 and Nintendo 64 era, Frogun will be coming to all platforms this August. Previously known to be coming in the summer, the game has just received a new trailer, which announces that it will be arriving in a month's time, on August 2, 2022 to be exact.

As for what the game is about, the description states that it follows Renata, the daughter of a pair of world-renowned explorers and inventors, who after waiting for her parents to return from a recent expedition, decides to suit up and head into the dangerous Beelzebub Ruins, equipped with her Frogun grappling gun, in order to find her parents.

Arriving on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, you can check out the latest trailer for Frogun below.