Fritz, Ruud, Fonseca or Musetti, at the MGM Slam in Las Vegas

Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, Casper Ruud, Nick Kyrgios, Joao Fonseca, Gael Monfils, Lorenzo Musetti and Alexander Bublik will be the players at the MGM Slam in Las Vegas, an exhibition tournament on March 1, 2026, with matches that only last 10 points. Most fans will likely cheer for the American Fritz, the highest ranked player in the tournament, sixth in the world, or his compatriot Tommy Paul, ranked 20th in the world.

It is the same exhibition tournament that has previosly featured Aryna Sabalenka and Naomi Osaka last year, and one million dollares will be distributed between the winners. A large sum for just one day of tennis, featuring some of the top men's players... in the context of legal fights against ATP, WTA and ITF about the excruciating calendar.

Earlier next year, World No. 1 and 2 Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will reignite their rivalry with an exhibition match in South Korea, on January 10, ten days before the Australian Open begins.