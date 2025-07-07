Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Season 2 will premiere in January 2026

If you're up to date with anime releases, you're sure to be familiar with the Frieren: Beyond Journey's End series. A journey in which we follow the immortal elven sorceress Frieren as she tries to make sense of her existence and reminisce about her memories with her long-dead adventuring companions. Now her companions are young, but Frieren gradually opens up to others.

The first season was a global success, and for the second season, which will premiere in January 2026, the specialised streaming platform Crunchyroll has already made a move. It has acquired the simulcast rights for the second season of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, which means that fans around the world will be able to enjoy the new episodes on the platform at the same time as in their home country.

And if you want to get a sneak preview of what Frieren: Beyond Journey's End has in store, Crunchyroll has released its first trailer during panels at two events last weekend, Anime Expo 2025 (Los Angeles) and Japan Expo (Paris), which you can watch below.