Frieren: Beyond Journey's End - Season 1

Today I want to tell you about one of the anime that, while it will hardly become your favourite in the first few chapters, may slowly grab you like the warmth of a blanket on a rainy winter Sunday. I'm here to tell you about my experience with what has become one of mine: Frieren: Beyond Journey's End (or "Sōsō no Frieren", for the purists).

We are used to see stories of heroes fighting to save the world, groups of adventurers facing a great evil, final battles that decide the fate of everything. But... What happens after the world has already been saved?

Frieren begins right where most anime ends: after the defeat of the Demon King. The group of heroes returns triumphant, the world is at peace again, and everyone goes their own way. And from there, what we are told is not an endless action story, but a leisurely reflection on the passage of time lived through the eyes of Frieren, an elf of unknown age who is rumoured to have lived for millennia.

And therein lies the beauty of this story.... Have you ever stopped to think what kind of mentality a person who knows she is practically immortal from birth works with? How does she live with her loved ones? Does she even have loved ones...? Because... What desire or effort am I going to put into someone or something that I know is going to last a breath in my very long life...? When time begins to pass for others and she is faced with the loss of those who accompanied her, something breaks inside her. And it is during this journey that we see that Frieren slowly begins to understand the value of the moments shared, of the words she didn't say, of the gestures that seemed small but were everything.

Frieren is not a series that shouts its emotions at you. It is subtle, it is calm. It invites you to look at the sky with its characters, to dwell on the details: on a glance that lasts a second, on an almost imperceptible gesture of affection, on the silence after the rain. Each character that appears has its own weight, its own story, and its own way of seeing the world. And so, as she travels and meets new people, she comes to understand what Himmel (her former companion and hero of the group) saw in humans, in their emotions, and in herself.

The series takes its time to let you get to know Frieren, to understand why she seems distant at first and how, episode-by-episode, her ice melts. It's a process that doesn't happen all at once, but slowly.

Of course, while it's not a constant action anime, when the fight scenes arrive, they do so brilliantly. The magic feels powerful, but also strategic; there are no miraculous power-ups or victories for the sake of it. Each confrontation has logic, tension, and consequences, making each battle memorable. For someone who has seen too many scripted conveniences in the fantasy genre, this is a breath of fresh air.

And if we're talking about fresh air, we have to mention the work of Madhouse, the legendary studio behind anime such as Death Note and Hunter x Hunter (2011), who have managed to give Frieren a perfect visual rhythm. The landscapes look like paintings, the lighting has narrative intent and every shot is composed to make you feel like you are travelling along with the characters and the soundtrack mainly composed by Evan Call (also known for his work on Vivy: Fluorite Eye's Song), are warm, melancholic, and delicate, perfectly accompanying every moment of reflection and every small triumph. It's one of those soundtracks that you can listen to separately and feel yourself transported back to that world. There are pieces that seem to whisper in your ear to keep walking, that it's okay if you take a little while to get there.

One thing I love is how the series has been slowly gaining recognition. It's not the typical anime that sweeps you off your feet from the very first episode; it's a slow-burning work that has won over the community precisely because it's not in a hurry. Many fans compare it to gems like Mushishi or Natsume Yūjinchō, series that also shine for their atmosphere and their ability to move without shouting.

In short, Frieren is an anime with soul. Without shouting. Without rushing. Without wanting to impress you with explosions. It wins you over with detail, subtlety, and a beautiful melancholy. It doesn't grab you by what it does, but by what it makes you feel. It's one of those anime that, when you finish it, leaves you thinking, leaves you with a sweet emptiness, like when you close a book you didn't want to finish. So, if you give it a chance, don't despair if at first it seems cold and slow. Let it envelop you little-by-little, let the warmth rise. When it does, you won't want to leave.