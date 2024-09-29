Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is confirmed for a second season

HQ

The wildly popular anime series Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is expanding with a second season. This was confirmed yesterday via its official X account, and once again, the animation studio Mad House will be handling production for the new season.

For those of you who are not yet familiar, the anime tells the story of the magician Frieren and her adventures as she tries to fulfill her deceased friends' last wishes.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is available to stream on Crunchyroll with an English dub for those who are curious.

Have you watched Frieren: Beyond Journey's End?