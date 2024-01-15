Friends manuscript found in the rubbish sold for £22,000

HQ

By pure chance, a Friends script was found in the rubbish bin by a member of the film crew of the popular series. The script, which was supposed to be destroyed so that no one would know how the episode ends, ended up in someone's drawer where it was later forgotten. The script is a double episode about Ross' wedding to Emily, you know the iconic one where he accidentally calls his bride-to-be Rachel during the ceremony.

It was during a house clearance that the paper resurfaced, and now it has been sold at auction for a whopping £22,000. The identity of the mystery buyer has not been revealed, but it was an international bid that won in the fierce bidding with 219 pre-emptive bids from all over the world. A spokesperson for the auction house said "bidders went crazy"to the BBC and the asking price was £10,000. Since Matthew Perry's death in October, the TV series has once again become popular to the extent that it is now in Netflix's top 10 list again.