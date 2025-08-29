Friends and rivals back Lewis Hamilton amid struggles at Ferrari: "He's a fighter", says Russell

HQ

Formula 1 returns this weekend with the Dutch Grand Prix, and many eyes will be set on Lewis Hamilton, in his first race after his instantly famous self-beating, saying he is "absolutely useless". Words that proved to be a little controversial with some people, specially some old Ferrari veterans like Jean Alesi, who did not like the self-pity attitude of the seven time World Champion.

However, Hamilton, a respected and generally well liked figure in the sport, did gain the support from other drivers, even if they are rivals. "Of course, as a friend, you wish him the best, but as a rival and competitor, you don't wish too much because we want to beat them!", said Mercedes' George Russell, who said that Lewis is a fighter and he is sure he will continue (via F1.com).

Meanwhile, Fernando Alonso, who once partnered with Hamilton in 2007, when they were teammates but also rivals at McLaren, fighting for the drivers' title only to lose it to Kimi Raikkonen (for Ferrari), said that Hamilton "is an incredible driver and he will figure out sooner or later to be at the top pace. He and Ferrari will always be a combo that you need to respect a lot."