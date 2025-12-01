Friendly reminder that the Anthem servers closes for good in six weeks

HQ

It's difficult to pinpoint exactly which game it was that made beloved developer Bioware start to lose its touch, but most would agree that their worst years were 2017 to 2019.

During those two years, they canceled their hyped title Shadow Realms before it was released, launched the critically panned Mass Effect: Andromeda, and released the lukewarm multiplayer title Anthem. The latter is actually still playable, but over the summer it was confirmed that the servers will be shut down in early 2026, and the game has long since been removed from sale.

Now, Resetera users are reminding us that there are actually only six weeks left before Anthem will be gone for good, so if you've been wanting to try it out, you'll have to act fast. The game cannot be purchased through any official sources, but digital codes for PC are still available, and for both PlayStation and Xbox, it is possible to buy Anthem cheaply on disc through Amazon, among others.

The latter in particular could be interesting, as it's not entirely inconceivable that Anthem could become a collector's item in the future, given that it sold poorly and was removed from the market. If you've been wanting to try this Bioware flop or have any Achievements or trophies left to collect, don't miss your chance - on January 12, Anthem will disappear forever.