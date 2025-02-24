Friedrich Merz's conservatives rally for rapid coalition talks after German election win

HQ

In the wake of a election that saw the conservative bloc secure the highest vote share despite recording their second worst post-war result, Friedrich Merz is energetically pushing for expedited coalition talks with a mix of determination and a touch of levity.

The newly emerging strategy envisions starting discussions in just a few days, with ambitions of having a government in place by Easter, all while navigating a politically charged landscape that features a historic surge by far-right factions and cautious yet hopeful signals from the Social Democrats.



Emphasising the need to strengthen European unity and gradually reduce overreliance on the United States, Merz appears ready to tackle both economic challenges and domestic issues such as immigration with swift reforms.

The evolving scenario—where political alliances are shifting as unpredictably as Berlin's weather—sets the stage for a government that must act decisively amid global pressures and internal divisions.