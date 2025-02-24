HQ

Friedrich Merz is set to become Germany's next chancellor after his conservative CDU/CSU bloc emerged victorious in Sunday's election, but his road to power will not be smooth. With coalition talks expected to stretch for months, Germany finds itself in political limbo, while Merz's hardline stance on achieving European independence from the United States is already making waves.

The far-right Alternative for Germany party secured a historic second place, but mainstream parties refuse to govern with them, forcing Merz into difficult negotiations. His criticism of Washington's influence—comparing its campaign interventions to those of Russia—signals a shift from Germany's traditional Atlanticist stance, a move that could redefine European geopolitics.



Meanwhile, Germany's economy remains sluggish, and uncertainty looms over its role in NATO as Merz questions the alliance's future. The fractured vote leaves Germany navigating uncharted political waters, with investors and international partners anxiously watching. For now, it remains to be seen how Merz will assemble a coalition and whether his vision for a more independent Europe gains traction.