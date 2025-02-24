Friedrich Merz warns Europe to brace for the Trump era

HQ

Germany's conservative leader Friedrich Merz is wasting no time making his stance clear: Europe must prepare for a world where the United States may no longer be a dependable ally. He empathized that it was now "five minutes to midnight for Europe".

Merz's Christian Democratic Union secured victory in Germany's national election but suffered one of its worst post-war results, while the far-right Alternative for Germany surged to an unprecedented second place.



With coalition talks ahead, Merz is pushing for economic reforms and increased defense spending to counter growing geopolitical uncertainty, particularly amid fears that United States President Donald Trump could negotiate directly with Russia over Ukraine.

Meanwhile, a fractured parliament, wary Social Democrats, and an emboldened far-left pose serious challenges to his ambitions, leaving Germany's political future uncertain. For now, it remains to be seen whether Merz can form a stable government or if Germany's divisions will deepen.