Friedrich Merz questions NATO's future amid European defense concerns

HQ

Germany's conservative leader Friedrich Merz has raised doubts about whether NATO will remain in its current form by June, following recent remarks from the administration of United States President Donald Trump.

Merz emphasized that Europe must quickly develop an independent defense capability, as Washington appears less committed to the continent's security. The Trump administration's push for Europe to take more responsibility for its defense, along with its direct talks with Russia regarding the Ukraine war, has caused concern among European leaders.



For a deeper dive into the key details of the election, check out our article on everything you need to know about Germany's elections on Sunday.



Merz also hinted at potential discussions with France and the United Kingdom about expanding Europe's nuclear deterrence, acknowledging that Germany might not be able to rely on the United States' nuclear umbrella indefinitely.

Members of Germany's Greens party, who may join a coalition government with Merz's conservatives, have echoed his concerns, warning that the United States is not just stepping away from Europe but actively working against it. For now, it remains to be seen how Europe will respond to this shifting geopolitical landscape.