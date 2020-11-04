Friday the 13th: The Game's dedicated servers will close this month

You're watching Advertisements

With Halloween now behind us, it has been revealed that dedicated servers for Friday the 13th: The Game will be coming to a close later this month. Peer to peer matchmaking will still remain open, however, allowing dedicated fans to still get their survival horror fix. This change in support comes only three years after the game was released and was confirmed by developer Matt Shotcha in an official forum post.

Shotcha said: "Dedicated Servers for Friday the 13th: The Game will be decommissioned in the upcoming patch, set to roll out this month, November 2020. What this means is that the game will revert back to peer to peer matchmaking for Quick Play lobbies. The Database Servers, however, will stay active and continue to house all player progression and unlocks, so users can continue to play Friday the 13th: The Game via peer to peer Quick Play and Private Matches."

Fans do still have one last patch to look forward to which is set to include a long list of improvements and fixes. After that though, it seems like developer Gun Media will instead focus its attention on other projects it has in the pipeline.