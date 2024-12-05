Friday the 13th: The Game developer layoffs staff

HQ

IllFonic, the studio known for games such as Friday the 13th: The Game and Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, has announced plans to cut its staff.

Founded in 2007, IllFonic had its breakthrough with Friday the 13th: The Game, which sold almost two million copies in the first months after its release. Despite its success, further development was halted in 2018 due to a dispute over the ownership of the Friday the 13th trademark. Subsequent titles such as Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed and Killer Klowns From Outer Space have not been as successful and have struggled to attract a wide audience.

We wish those affected all the best for the future and that they find new jobs soon.