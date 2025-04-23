Friday the 13th prequel series Crystal Lake has begun production

It's full steam ahead for the Friday the 13th prequel spinoff series Crystal Lake, as showrunner Brad Caleb Kane has confirmed in a post on Instagram that the show has now entered production and has begun its effort to film and record its episodes ahead of its eventual premiere.

The long-delayed and maligned production has finally reached this major stage, with the sneak peek image from Kane showing off what seems to be the script for the pilot episode among a bunch of Jason Vorhees stickers and slasher references.

Specifically, Kane stated: "Crystal Lake Production offices are live. It's all happening. MACHETES FOR EVERYONE!"

As for what Crystal Lake is about, it will seemingly explore how Jason Vorhees came about and became the slasher maniac we all know. It will revolve around his mother Mrs. Vorhees, who looks to take revenge on those that led to the death of her beloved son during his stay at a summer camp. In terms of casting, all that has been confirmed is that Linda Cardellini will be playing Mrs. Vorhees.