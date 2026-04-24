Friday Sundae shows off a new look at the day-to-day of There Are No Ghosts at The Grand

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As part of the recent ID@Xbox showcase, developer Friday Sundae appeared to present a new glimpse at There Are No Ghosts at The Grand. Set to launch later this year on PC and Xbox Series X/S, this latest trailer for the game has a particular emphasis on the day-to-day of the game and what players will be expected to do during the 30 days available to them.

Yep, the structure in place for There Are No Ghosts at The Grand involves the players being tasked with renovating a dilapidated hotel on the English coast, all while aiding the locals and rebuilding the nearby town, and fighting off supernatural forces when the sun sets. And you have to do all of this within a 30-day period, with the benefit being that you can take each day as quickly or slowly as you like.

You can see this latest trailer for the game below, and for more from There Are No Ghosts at The Grand, we very recently spoke with developer Friday Sundae, where we learnt about the game's duration and the studio's stance on artificial intelligence.