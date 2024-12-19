Friday Night Lights returns to the field with a reboot on Peacock

HQ

According to Deadline, the beloved high school football drama Friday Night Lights is returning with a reboot on Peacock, after a competitive bidding war with Netflix.

The new series will follow a group of players and their interim coach as they compete for the Texas High School State Championship in the aftermath of a devastating hurricane, offering their town a fresh sense of hope. While original stars like Kyle Chandler won't be back, the reboot will feature key creators from the original show, including showrunner Jason Katims, director Peter Berg, and producer Brian Grazer.

This reboot marks the fourth version of Friday Night Lights, which started as a 1990 book by H.G. Bissinger, was turned into a hit 2004 film, and then became a critically acclaimed TV series from 2006 to 2011. Fans can expect the same heartfelt storytelling and emotional depth, though the focus will now be on a new set of characters facing new challenges in Dillon, Texas.

What elements from the original series do you think the reboot needs to capture to make it just as memorable?