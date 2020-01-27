Frictional Games is teasing their next project

You may know Frictional Games as the studio behind the horror experience Amnesia, and it turns out they're teasing something mysterious on a website suitably labeled Next Frictional Game, although details are scarce.

That's not all though, as a YouTube URL on the page uncovered by ResetEra user Foxnull takes you to the video below, which is unlisted on the developer's YouTube channel:

The description for the video reads: "Video Cassette 16/2/83, copy from a private collection. Marked Shetpe, KSSR." What that means, however, is a mystery, as the studio isn't giving much away when it comes to their next game.

Considering the Amnesia games and Soma, it's safe to assume that this will be a horror experience, especially given the mystery of the whole affair, but who knows what we can expect next from the team.

What do you want to see from the game?