Fretless will not make its May launch, delayed until summer 2025

We were expecting to be hopping into Ritual Studio's musical action game Fretless this May, as the title was expected to arrive on the 22nd of the month. However, with a week to go, the development team has decided to delay the game to an undetermined date this summer, while also sharing a statement as to why the delay was necessary.

We're told in a press release: "We've made the decision to postpone the launch: Fretless will now release this Summer. This wasn't a decision we took lightly, but it's one we made with care-we need those extra weeks to polish the game, tune in our guitars, and ensure Fretless delivers the quality and creativity we know it's capable of, reflecting its full potential. We firmly believe that this delay will result in a significantly better experience for players."

The new date hasn't yet been expressed, but the summer window does suggest that the developer will still manage to live up to its former promise to us that Fretless will launch before Gamescom 2025.