Fretless - The Wrath of Riffson launches on PC in May

HQ

Back in the summer of 2024, we spoke with Playdigious at Gamescom, in an interview where we were told that Fretless - The Wrath of Riffson would not be back for another Gamescom as it would be launching before that major German convention. It turns out, that was completely accurate, as it has now been revealed that Fretless will be debuting on PC this May.

As affirmed in the new trailer for the game below, we can see that Fretless will be debuting on Steam on May 22. On that date, you will be able to begin the pixelated rhythm adventure that revolves around the character of Rob, as he is tasked with using his ability to shred on musical instruments to defeat terrible goons and ultimately put a stop to the evil CEO of Super Metal Records, the ruthless Rick Riffson.

HQ

On top of the date reveal, we have also been informed that the game's main theme is being performed by the Swedish post-metal band Cult of Luna, with additional musical elements performed by guitarist Rabea Massaad.

Do you plan on checking out Fretless this May?