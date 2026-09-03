Fresh from splitting with Xbox, Double Fine has just brought Keeper to PlayStation 5

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When Keeper launched almost a year ago in October 2025, it was at the time exclusive to both PC and Xbox Series X/S, with no version in sight for other platforms. However, Double Fine Productions, who was an Xbox Game Studios first-party developer up until this summer, has since split with Microsoft's gaming division and taken its IP with it, hence why the console exclusivity is now coming to an end.

As part of the ongoing State of Play, Double Fine just revealed it is bringing Keeper to PlayStation 5 and doing so as soon as... today! Yep, you can now snag the artistic lighthouse adventure game on a Sony console, to see how Double Fine's penultimate project with Xbox ultimately shaped up (the last was the pottery party project called Kiln, which launched in April).

Will you be snagging a copy of Keeper on PS5?