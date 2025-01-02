Frenkie de Jong disappointed with the number of titles won by Barcelona in four years: "I expected at least double"

HQ

Frenkie de Jong was a signature signing for Barcelona in 2019, but despite a promising start, his importance in the club has dwindled, and under Hansi Flick he rarely plays. It has been long rumoured that de Jong won't extend his contract with Barcelona, some even reporting he will be sold or transferred before his contract expire at the end of next season, in June 2026.

Today, in an interview with Dutch outlet Voetbal International, de Jong declined to talk about his future, focusing only on playing: "My contract renewal is a topic for the local newspapers, not for me. I want to play football and then I will see what the club wants to do with me, and then I will decide what I want to do, along with my agent and my family".

This way, de Jong implies he intends to fulfill his contract until 2026, but also doesn't close the door to offers made by the club. One such local media outlet de Jong refers to, El Nacional, recently reported that Barça could use Frenkie de Jong as a bargaining chip to get Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich, who ends contract in June 2025. It could happen in the summer or even this winter transfer market, they suggested.

However, Frenkie de Jong also didn't hide his disappointment with the club, saying things he'd probably woudln't say if he was asked in Spain. "When I signed for Barcelona, I didn't imagine to win only a Liga, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup after four years. I expected at least double, so that disappoints me". He also lamments that the pandemic affected the club. "That period cost the club a lot. There are things on the road you can't predict".