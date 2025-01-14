French woman loses €800K believing she was in a romantic relationship with an AI 'Brad Pitt'

HQ

There isn't really a good reason why we have AI that can replicate celebrities' faces, and yet now we have it. It can lead to yet another scam that people will have to watch out for, as Anne unfortunately found out the hard way, when she lost more than €800,000 to a fake Brad Pitt using AI images.

This all started back in 2023, when Anne was contacted via social media by the impersonator. Due to the use of AI, they were able to generate images of Pitt in a hospital bed, with the scammer claiming Anne would need to pay for Pitt's hospitable bills.

The scammer put forward the story that Pitt was unable to use his own money as his accounts were locked during his divorce with Angelina Jolie. Anne only realised it was fake when she saw Brad Pitt on the news with a new girlfriend, forcing her to realise she had just lost a marriage and a huge amount of money on a scam.

