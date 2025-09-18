French unions stage nationwide strikes against austerity

HQ

We just got the news that France is being hit today by widespread strikes as teachers, transport workers, pharmacists, hospital staff, and students unite against planned austerity measures. High schools were blocked in Paris while regional train services and parts of the metro came to a standstill. Unions are demanding higher taxation on the wealthy, renewed investment in public services, and the reversal of pension reforms. The government, already under parliamentary pressure after the fall of its previous prime minister, now faces a delicate balancing act between investors worried about the deficit and a workforce rejecting deeper cuts. Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!