French talent, English indies, and beloved Asian filmmakers make up for a lack of Hollywood studios at Cannes 2026

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The 79th Cannes Film Festival feels right around the corner. The Official Selection is a couple of weeks away yet, arriving on the 9th of April, but anticipation is in the air, and it seems that plenty of newcomers as well as old favourites will be appearing this May at one of film's biggest celebrations.

As per Variety, while many films have yet to be submitted for the festival, there are still plenty of talented filmmakers confirmed, from French powerhouses to beloved indie darlings, and complete newcomers to the scene. Films which look to make waves include the Cold War-era drama 1949 starring Sandra Hüller, Danish director Nicolas Winding Refn's Her Private Hell starring Charles Melton and Sophie Thatcher, and the next film from Oscar-nominated filmmaker Andrey Zvyagintsev, Minotaur.

Those are just a few stand-outs from the European camp. Looking across to Asia, we see that Japan brings a Palme d'Or winner and an Oscar winner, in directors Hirokazu Kore and Ryusuke Hamaguchi, who will present Sheep in the Box and All of a Sudden respectively. For US filmmakers, we're expecting to see some interesting indies, including James Gray's Paper Tiger, which stars Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson, and Miles Teller. There's also Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma, a film which hasn't been confirmed but is tipped as likely making the official selection.

We're expecting to be on the ground at Cannes just as we were last year, with plenty of impressions and a few key interviews coming out of the event. Keep your eyes peeled for more.