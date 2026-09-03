French store reveals Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced-themed Switch 2 controller

HQ

Recently, a rumor surfaced claiming that Nintendo would host a Direct stream next Thursday, something they often do ahead of the Tokyo Game Show, featuring new announcements. While this has not yet been confirmed, there are currently more and more signs that something is in the works.

This time, it's the French retailer E.Leclerc that has posted a pre-order page for an official Switch 2 Advanced Pro Wireless Controller with an Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced theme, something that seems a bit odd considering the game isn't available for the platform or even announced yet.

The controller is also set to be released as early as September 22, which is a Tuesday, a typical weekday for game releases. The controller is even shown in a photo, and there's a strong possibility that someone simply revealed it prematurely. If that's the case, the game is likely to be announced very soon, and the aforementioned Nintendo Direct seems like a very good opportunity for that.